Qeshm infrastructure unharmed by US strikes, official says
2026-11-17T19:34:59+00:00
Shafaq News- Tehran
US strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island caused no damage to residential or commercial areas or critical infrastructure, Hormozgan Deputy Governor Ahmad Nafisi said on Tuesday.
In remarks carried by Iranian media, Nafisi said the situation remained under control and that emergency and public service teams were on full alert.
Earlier today, Iranian media reported several explosions near the island, with smoke seen rising over the area.