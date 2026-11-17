Shafaq News- Basra

Iran won the Basra International Four Nations Tournament on Tuesday after an 83rd-minute equalizer secured a 1-1 draw with host Iraq.

Hussein Ali put Iraq ahead after 22 seconds at Basra International Stadium. Iran had more possession and created more chances before halftime, but goalkeeper Kumel Saadi and Iraq’s defense protected the lead while the hosts threatened on the counterattack.

Iran increased its pressure after the break, while Iraqi substitute Younus Hammoud missed a clear chance to double the lead. Iraq improved after substitutions and both teams threatened in the closing stages before substitute defender Amin Hazbavi equalized in the 83rd minute.

Iran finished first with four points, followed by Iraq and Lebanon with two each, while Palestine finished fourth with one. Lebanon and Palestine drew 0-0 earlier on Tuesday. Iran had beaten Palestine 2-0 on November 14, while Iraq drew 0-0 with Lebanon on November 13.