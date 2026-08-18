Basra to host Esteghlal’s AFC home matches

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian football club Esteghlal have selected Iraq’s Basra International Stadium as their preferred neutral venue for AFC Champions League Elite home matches in the 2026/27 season, with final approval still pending.

The Asian Football Confederation requires Iranian clubs to stage continental home fixtures outside Iran. Esteghlal cited Basra’s proximity, easier travel for supporters, and suitable sporting infrastructure.

Basra has been the club’s leading option for several weeks, while Uzbekistan remains an alternative if scheduling or venue requirements prevent the move.

Iranian football officials have also raised concerns over multiple clubs sharing Basra International Stadium, although Tractor’s expected move elsewhere could ease the issue.

Esteghlal are among Iran’s representatives in the 2026/27 AFC Champions League Elite, with the league-stage draw scheduled for August 18 in Kuala Lumpur.