USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, climb in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar hovered around 154,000 Iraqi dinars per $100 in Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday morning, edging lower in the capital while rising in the Kurdistan Region.

In Baghdad, the dollar fell to 153,850 dinars per $100 at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, according to Shafaq News market survey, down from 154,000 on Monday.

Exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 154,250 dinars and bought it at 153,250 per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar rose, with exchange shops selling at 154,250 dinars per $100 and buying at 154,150 dinars per $100.