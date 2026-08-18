Shafaq News- Erbil

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Tuesday renewed his condemnation of a drone attack targeting Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s private office and the residence of the head of the Parastin intelligence agency.

During a phone call with Barzani, al-Zaidi described the attack as “unacceptable,” according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

لە پەیوەندییەکی تەلەفۆنیدا لەگەڵ سەرۆکی حکومەتی هەرێمی کوردستان، سەرۆک وەزیرانی فیدراڵ سەرکۆنەی هێرشەکان دەکاتئەمڕۆ سێشەمممە 8/18 ، مەسرور بارزانی سەرۆکی حکومەتی هەرێمی کوردستان، پەیوەندییەکی تەلەفۆنی لە عەلی فالح زەیدی سەرۆک وەزیرانی فیدراڵەوە پێگەیشت.لە پەیوەندییەکەدا، سەرۆک… pic.twitter.com/jh3fXe5oGI — KRG Dept. of Media & Information (@DMI_KRG) August 18, 2026

On Monday, the KRI’s Counter-Terrorism Service said an Iranian drone had targeted Barzani’s office in Erbil, prompting Al-Zaidi to order an investigation, with the findings to be made public “as soon as possible.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the attack, urging Kurdish leaders and communities to remain alert to “false-flag ploys to sow discord between neighbors.”