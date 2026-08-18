Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices were largely unchanged in Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday, holding at the previous day’s levels.

In Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street wholesale market, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish and European gold sold for 960,000 dinars per mithqal (about five grams) and was bought for 956,000 dinars, unchanged from Monday morning.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold for 930,000 dinars per mithqal and was bought for 926,000 dinars.

At retail jewelry shops, 21-carat Gulf gold sold for between 960,000 and 970,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged from 930,000 to 940,000 dinars.

Prices were also stable in Erbil, where 22-carat gold sold for 993,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat for 950,000 dinars and 18-carat for 813,000 dinars.

Iraq’s 21-carat gold price surpassed one million dinars per mithqal for the first time on Jan. 21, 2026.