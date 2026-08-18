Abu al-Duhur airbase hit for first time since Assad's fall

Shafaq News- Damascus

Four airstrikes hit the runway of Abu al-Duhur military airbase in eastern Idlib on Tuesday, marking the first attack on the site since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad's government.

Local sources told Shafaq News that reconnaissance flights preceded the attack, which caused damage but no casualties.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the strikes, though military sources said the aircraft “may have been Israeli.”

Abu al-Duhur was one of northern Syria's major military airbases. Located in eastern Idlib near routes connecting Aleppo and Hama provinces with the Syrian desert to the east, the base was strategically important during the country's civil war.

The airbase served as a major Syrian Air Force facility under the former government before opposition factions seized it in 2015. Government forces and their allies recaptured it in 2018, before opposition forces took control again during their late-2024 offensive.

The facility sustained extensive damage during the war and has remained largely out of service.