Shafaq News- Najaf

The Iraqi government approved equipping the Counter Terrorism Service with a drone system to strengthen its capabilities, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s media office said on Tuesday.

The statement did not disclose the system’s specifications, supplier, cost or delivery schedule.

Read more: Iraq's air defense void: How US vetoes, and Russian limits leave Baghdad exposed

The cabinet also approved studying the establishment of a Military Engineering College in Najaf.

Iraqi officials have separately outlined plans to acquire advanced military equipment. On November 12, Air Defense Commander Lt. Gen. Muhannad Ghalib Al-Asadi said many contracts for advanced air-defense systems had been funded and initial deliveries were expected soon, with personnel already being sent abroad for training. On October 31, prime ministerial security adviser Qasim Al-Araji discussed Canadian aerial reconnaissance, drone-detection, and counter-drone technologies for potential use along Iraq’s borders, his office said.

Read more: How the Iran–US–Israel war exposes Iraq’s defense paralysis