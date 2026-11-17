Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Bodybuilder Ali Assi returned to Iraq on Tuesday after winning gold and silver at the 2026 IFBB Mr Universe Lebanon competition in Beirut.

The event ran from November 6 to 8, with athletes from 20 countries participating. Official IFBB results place Assi first in men’s fit-model and second in men’s physique for competitors up to 176 centimeters tall.

Speaking to Shafaq News during his welcome in Kirkuk, Assi said he had competed to represent his province and Iraq. He described strong competition from leading international athletes and credited his medals to sustained training and preparation.

The result, Assi said, would motivate him to continue training, improve his performances and represent Kirkuk and Iraq at future international competitions. Residents welcomed him back with cheers and celebratory chants.

Separately, Iraq’s bodybuilding team finished first at the Asian Championship in Thailand on November 15, federation head Faiz Abdul Hassan told Shafaq News. The team collected 41 medals and topped the standings with 518 points.