Shafaq News- Damascus

A team from the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), accompanied by residents of Koya in Syria's western Daraa countryside, toured homes and sites damaged by Israeli shelling and gunfire overnight on Tuesday, as locals said the attacks had displaced about 30 families.

Resident Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, who accompanied the team and helped translate, told Shafaq News that the observers recorded testimony from witnesses and met families who had returned after briefly fleeing to nearby villages, adding that the findings will be included in UNDOF reports submitted through UN channels.

Witness Bassam Mohammed Damara told Shafaq News that a column of about 23 Israeli military vehicles passed near the village before opening heavy fire, while military helicopters flew overhead and fired on the area.

“The shelling and gunfire displaced about 30 families, more than 140 people,” some of whom have since returned, Al-Nuaimi said.