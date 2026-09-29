Shafaq News- Quneitra/ Daraa

Israeli forces detained a young man and carried out five military incursions in Syria's Quneitra and Daraa countryside in less than 24 hours, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The man, from the village of al-Hurriya in northern Quneitra, was taken with no information on the reason for his arrest or where he was held, the observatory said.

On Tuesday morning, an Israeli force of about five military vehicles entered the outskirts of Zubaida village in the Quneitra countryside as students were on their way to school. SOHR reported fear among residents and students caught in the force's path, but no arrests or direct contact with civilians.

The previous evening, two Israeli military vehicles advanced toward the village of Saida al-Hanout. Israeli forces also fired flares over al-Samadaniya al-Sharqiya in central Quneitra.

In Khan Arnabah, near the town's industrial zone, an Israeli unit entered and searched several passers-by before withdrawing. Further south, Israeli troops moved into the villages of al-Arida and Maariya in the Yarmouk Basin of western Daraa province and deployed inside both. The observatory reported no clashes or arrests there.