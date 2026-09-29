Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court sentenced sitting lawmaker Mohammed Farman Shaher Salman al-Jubouri to seven years in prison for illicit enrichment, the Federal Commission of Integrity said on Tuesday, the fourth member of parliament jailed on the same charge this month.

The court ordered al-Jubouri to repay illicit gains of 11.8 billion Iraqi dinars and $1.73 million, and fined him an equal amount. The total comes to 28,157,250,476 dinars, more than $21 million, according to the commission.

The verdict was delivered in al-Jubouri's presence under Article 19 of the Commission of Integrity and Illicit Gain Law No. 30 of 2011, as amended. A separate three-year sentence for concealment will not be served, because the court applied “the heavier of the two penalties.”

Lawmaker Bahaa al-Din al-Nouri received a seven-year sentence on Sept. 16. On Sept. 23, the same court handed seven-year terms to lawmakers Alia Nassif and Ashwaq Salem Hassan. Nassif was ordered to pay more than 61 billion dinars and Hassan nearly 12 billion dinars, with both totals covering illicit gains and matching fines.

The rulings are part of Dawn Crackdown, a nationwide anti-corruption campaign that Iraqi authorities launched on June 28 against current and former officials, lawmakers and business figures.

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