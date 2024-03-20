Iraqi lawmaker accuses top judge of threatening him with expulsion from the parliament

2024-03-20T05:51:56+00:00

Shafaq News/ Former Iraqi lawmaker Mashan al-Jubouri accused the head of the Federal Supreme Court, Jassim al-Amiri, of threatening to expel him from the parliament if he doesn't abandon the Trilateral Alliance.

The Trilateral Alliance, a short-lived coalition formed after the last election by the Sadrists, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and the Sovereignty Alliance, sought to establish a government but fell apart after the Sadrist movement withdrew its lawmakers from the parliament. The "State Administration" Alliance then emerged to establish a new government.

In an interview with I NEWS, al-Jubouri was asked who threatened him with expulsion "for not abandoning the trilateral alliance project." He replied, "the head of the Federal Supreme Court, Judge Jassim al-Amiri, before he actually expelled me."

Al-Jubouri's membership was revoked in May 2022 by the Federal Supreme Court on accusations of forging his Syrian high school diploma.

