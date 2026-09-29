Shafaq News- Jeddah

Iraq faces Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in its final Gulf Cup Group A match, needing a draw to reach the semifinals and a win to finish top of the group.

Saudi Arabia leads with six points after beating Kuwait 1-0 and Oman 3-0, while Iraq is second with four after a 1-1 draw with Oman and a 3-2 win over Kuwait. Saudi Arabia has already qualified and would retain first place with a draw or victory.

Dutch referee Danny Makkelie will officiate the match after being appointed by the Gulf Cup federation's referees committee. He also served as fourth official for Iraq's 3-2 victory over Kuwait in the previous round.

The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Baghdad time at Alinma Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.