USA, Saudi Arabia stress maritime security in Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb

USA, Saudi Arabia stress maritime security in Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb
2026-09-28T22:01:58+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday stressed the importance of safeguarding maritime security and freedom of navigation in international waterways, particularly the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The two officials discussed the issue during a meeting in Washington, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, which noted that the talks also covered strategic relations between the two countries.

Bin Farhan and Rubio reviewed political and security developments in the region, the situation in Yemen and diplomatic efforts there.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination and consultations between Riyadh and Washington on issues of mutual interest, as well as support for diplomatic efforts to address regional crises and promote security, peace and stability.

Earlier in the day, US Central Command reported that more than 1 billion barrels of oil had passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent months.

A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander claimed that Iran exercises full control over the Strait of Hormuz through its naval forces. US Central Command disputed the claim, maintaining that Iran does not control the waterway.

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