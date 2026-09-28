Shafaq News- Washington

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday stressed the importance of safeguarding maritime security and freedom of navigation in international waterways, particularly the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The two officials discussed the issue during a meeting in Washington, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, which noted that the talks also covered strategic relations between the two countries.

Bin Farhan and Rubio reviewed political and security developments in the region, the situation in Yemen and diplomatic efforts there.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination and consultations between Riyadh and Washington on issues of mutual interest, as well as support for diplomatic efforts to address regional crises and promote security, peace and stability.

#واشنطن | سمو وزير الخارجية الأمير #فيصل_بن_فرحان @FaisalbinFarhan يلتقي معالي وزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية السيد ماركو روبيو. https://t.co/gU3iXiihv9 — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) September 28, 2026

Earlier in the day, US Central Command reported that more than 1 billion barrels of oil had passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent months.

🚫 CLAIM: A senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander said today that Iran has full control over the Strait of Hormuz through Iran’s “navy.” This is FALSE. ✅ FACT: Iran has no navy because American forces sank it. And Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz as evidenced by the thousands of ships that have passed through freely along with more than 1 billion barrels of oil just over the past few months. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 28, 2026

A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander claimed that Iran exercises full control over the Strait of Hormuz through its naval forces. US Central Command disputed the claim, maintaining that Iran does not control the waterway.