Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Monday denied reports claimed he was prepared to ease sanctions on Iran and unfreeze Iranian funds.

Trump said “This is not true. I offered them nothing at all,” describing the report as a “HOAX.”

Axios, citing US officials, reported that Trump was prepared to consider sanctions relief and the release of frozen funds in exchange for concrete Iranian steps related to its nuclear program.

The report came amid efforts by mediators from Qatar and Pakistan to narrow differences between Washington and Tehran, following Trump’s rejection of an Iranian proposal focused on the Strait of Hormuz, the naval blockade and sanctions on oil sales.