Yemen’s Ansarullah expresses readiness to support Iran in the ongoing war

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen would initiate participation in the regional conflict with full confidence, as it has in previous rounds, depending on developments in the military situation, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement (Houthis), stated on Thursday.

In a televised address, he emphasized that the movement has never hesitated to fulfill what he described as its Islamic duty in jihad against the United States and Israel, calling for support of Iran through various means.

He also described Iran’s military capabilities as “very strong in its momentum, with missiles and drones that bypass all layers of interception,” accusing certain Arab states of cooperating with Western countries to counter Iranian strikes. “These attacks achieve their objectives by targeting US bases and Israeli sites,” he noted.

Al-Houthi stressed the importance of cooperation at this stage “for the Palestinian cause, to protect the Lebanese people, to prevent continued violations in Syria, and to repel threats to Jordan, Egypt, and the Arabian Peninsula.”

Ansarullah has not participated so far in the ongoing war between Iran, the United States, and Israel, which began on February 28. Yemen controls the strategic Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, a key point that the movement could potentially use as leverage in support of Iran.

The movement has taken part in what it described as a support front for Gaza, targeting Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea. It has also launched ballistic missiles and drones at locations inside Israel, including Eilat port and Ben Gurion Airport, almost daily.