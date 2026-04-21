Yemen’s Houthis say they will join any war involving an attack on Iran

Shafaq New- Sanaa

The Ansarallah in Yemen (Houthis) would take part in any coming war between the US and Iran, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, stated on Tuesday, declaring his group would not remain neutral “in the face of any US-Israeli attack.”

In a televised speech, Al-Houthi described the current truce as fragile, adding, “the probability of escalation remains strong.”

He noted that the group is in confrontation with Israel and the United States. “Even if the truce continues, future rounds of conflict are inevitable,” he added, criticizing those blaming Lebanon’s Hezbollah for responding to Israeli attacks, saying the group’s actions came after 15 months of continued strikes in Lebanon.

On March 26, Al-Houthi declared that Yemen would participate in the regional conflict, as it has in previous rounds, depending on developments in the military situation. Later, his group launched five attacks with ballistic missiles and drones targeting several positions in Israel.