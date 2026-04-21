Extending the ceasefire equals an attack, says Qalibaf’s adviser

Extending the ceasefire equals an attack, says Qalibaf’s adviser
2026-04-21T22:41:28+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

An adviser to Iran’s parliament speaker said on Tuesday that

The extension of the ceasefire by US President Donald Trump is equivalent to a military strike, Mehdi Mohammadi, adviser to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, stated on Tuesday, adding that it should be met with a military response.

In a post on X, he described Trump’s extension of the ceasefire as ineffective, “as the losing side has no right to dictate its terms.” He expressed concerns that prolonging the ceasefire would give time to prepare a surprise attack, stressing, “It is time for Iran to take the initiative.” 

Meanwhile,US President Donald Trump announced a temporary extension of the two-week ceasefire with Iran, citing divisions in Tehran and a request from Pakistani leaders to allow more time for negotiations.

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