Extending the ceasefire equals an attack, says Qalibaf’s adviser

Shafaq News- Tehran

An adviser to Iran’s parliament speaker said on Tuesday that

The extension of the ceasefire by US President Donald Trump is equivalent to a military strike, Mehdi Mohammadi, adviser to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, stated on Tuesday, adding that it should be met with a military response.

In a post on X, he described Trump’s extension of the ceasefire as ineffective, “as the losing side has no right to dictate its terms.” He expressed concerns that prolonging the ceasefire would give time to prepare a surprise attack, stressing, “It is time for Iran to take the initiative.”

تمدید آتش بس از جانب ترامپ هیچ معنایی ندارد. طرف بازنده نمی تواند شرایط تعیین کند. تداوم محاصره تفاوتی با بمباران ندارد و باید به آن پاسخ نظامی داد. ضمن اینکه تمدید آتش بس از جانب ترامپ قطعا به معنای خرید زمان به منظور ضربه غافلگیرانه است. زمان ابتکار عمل ایران است. — Mahdi Mohammadi (@mmohammadii61) April 21, 2026

Meanwhile,US President Donald Trump announced a temporary extension of the two-week ceasefire with Iran, citing divisions in Tehran and a request from Pakistani leaders to allow more time for negotiations.