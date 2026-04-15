US Navy redirects Iranian-flagged vessel attempting to bypass Hormuz blockade

Shafaq News- Washington

The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) redirected an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel, the US Central Command announced on Wednesday, adding that the incident took place on Tuesday.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the vessel tried to evade the US blockade after leaving Bandar Abbas, “exiting the Strait of Hormuz, and transiting along the Iranian coastline,” affirming that “Ten vessels have now been turned around and ZERO ships have broken through since the start of the US blockade.”

Yesterday, an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel tried to evade the U.S. blockade after leaving Bandar Abbas, exiting the Strait of Hormuz, and transiting along the Iranian coastline. The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) successfully redirected the vessel, which is… pic.twitter.com/EUnwhwYiDv — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 15, 2026

Maritime data, however, shows some vessels continue to pass through the strait. Iranian media reported that commercial vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday despite a US-imposed blockade on Iranian ports. A sanctioned Iranian vessel and another cargo ship transited the strait and entered the Gulf of Oman, defying US warnings of tighter controls.