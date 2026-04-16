US Hegseth says blockade on Iran continues, vows readiness to proceed

Shafaq News- Washington

The US forces in ​the Middle East are postured to ‌restart combat operations if Iran doesn't agree to a peace deal, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on Thursday, urging Tehran to choose “a prosperous future.”

In a ​Pentagon briefing attended by a Shafaq News correspondent, Hegseth noted that the United States can see every Iranian move and destroy it at the push of a button, adding that effective control of US naval forces allows Washington to manage maritime traffic to and from the Strait of Hormuz with real assets and capabilities.

Meanwhile, General ⁠Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, vowed that US Forces will actively pursue any Iranian-flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support ​to Iran, warning that his ships will use force if Iranian vessels do not comply with this blockade. “Enforcement would ⁠occur ​inside Iran's territorial seas and ​in international waters,” he told the briefing.

On April 13, the US military said it will intercept any vessel entering or leaving a designated blockade zone around Iranian ports, warning that even neutral ships may be subject to inspection for suspected smuggling.

The commander of US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, said the United States has deployed its largest air defense network stretching from northern Iraq to the Gulf, highlighting close coordination with regional partners.

Cooper described Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan as “exceptional teammates,” adding that air defense systems are operated “side by side” by US forces and those countries.

He also praised coordination between US, Israeli, British, and French air forces, saying they formed a joint force that achieved its military objectives.

Cooper said his recent tour in the Middle East included visits to 70 military sites, noting that elite pilots were able to destroy Iranian missile launch platforms “in the final moments” before launch toward US and allied forces, with what he described as high precision.

He added that US forces are using advanced tactics and technologies, including artificial intelligence, daily to process data and support decision-making, alongside the deployment of US-made “kamikaze” drones that proved highly effective against Iranian targets.