Iraq security sweep: Shooting, arrests, and investigations

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on April 21, 2026.

- Activist Wounded in Shooting, Police Launch Probe (Babil)

Unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on civil activist Dhargham Majid in Al-Hamza Al-Gharbi district, wounding him in the leg before fleeing. He received initial treatment locally and was later transferred to a hospital in Al-Hilla, with his condition reported as stable.

Authorities initiated an urgent investigation, deploying security forces, collecting forensic evidence, and reviewing surveillance footage. Majid stated that two attackers entered a shop and shot him directly before escaping, as efforts continue to identify and arrest the suspects.

- Anti-Drug Campaign Using Saliva Tests Begins (Nineveh)

A source told Shafaq News that anti-narcotics police launched a 10-day campaign in Mosul, using newly introduced saliva testing kits to screen suspects in public areas and along transport routes, aiming to curb drug use through enforcement and awareness.

- Elderly Man Found Dead in Suspected Suicide (Diyala)

A man in his seventies was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his home in the Khdeidan area. Initial forensic assessment indicates suicide, while his sons have been detained for questioning pending further investigation.

- Suspect Arrested in Online Fraud Case (Baghdad)

Police arrested a man accused of defrauding victims through online marketplace schemes in Al-Saydiya. The suspect allegedly lured buyers, stole cash, and attempted repeat offenses before being apprehended in a planned ambush.

- Arrest Warrants Issued over “Immoral Content” (Baghdad)

Judicial authorities issued arrest warrants for two individuals accused of publishing content deemed inappropriate under public decency laws, following a complaint filed by a specialized Interior Ministry committee.