Bafel Talabani backs US-Iran deal, urges Iraq balance

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah/ Delphi

A peace agreement between the United States and Iran would benefit Iraq, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, stated on Saturday, urging Baghdad to maintain a balanced position between the two countries.

Speaking during a special dialogue session on the sidelines of the Delphi Economic Forum, Talabani remarked that regional tensions have harmed both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

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On relations between Erbil and Baghdad, he pointed to the need to build trust between the two sides, arguing that “achieving this requires transparency and a new political approach to managing ties between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region.”

Regarding efforts to form the next Kurdish government, Talabani said that the new cabinet should not replicate the current model. "We want a government based on partnership, balance, and understanding, one that responds to the demands of the people of Kurdistan and works to improve relations," he remarked.

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