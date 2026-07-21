Lebanese army: Israeli forces fired near its units

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Lebanese army said on Tuesday that Israeli forces opened fire near its units as they carried out a deployment in the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, in the Nabatiyeh district of southern Lebanon.

The army reported no casualties or losses from the incident.

“The offensive could obstruct deployment steps in the pilot zones being carried out in coordination with the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon (MCG4L).”

أثناء تنفيذ الوحدات العسكرية عملية الانتشار في بلدة زوطر الغربية - النبطية، أطلقت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي النار على مقربة من هذه الوحدات.تؤكد قيادة الجيش أنّ هذا الاعتداء من شأنه أن يعرقل تطبيق خطوات الانتشار في المناطق التجريبية التي تتم في إطار الاتصالات مع مجموعة التنسيق… pic.twitter.com/RooHcDxYcA — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) July 21, 2026

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that the Israeli military confirmed it had fired on Lebanese soldiers who crossed the agreed area using a bulldozer.