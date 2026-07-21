Lebanese army: Israeli forces fired near its units

Lebanese army: Israeli forces fired near its units
2026-07-21T14:15:00+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Lebanese army said on Tuesday that Israeli forces opened fire near its units as they carried out a deployment in the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, in the Nabatiyeh district of southern Lebanon.

The army reported no casualties or losses from the incident.

“The offensive could obstruct deployment steps in the pilot zones being carried out in coordination with the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon (MCG4L).”

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that the Israeli military confirmed it had fired on Lebanese soldiers who crossed the agreed area using a bulldozer.

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