Former municipal official jailed in illicit wealth case in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court has ordered the confiscation of nearly 1.89 billion Iraqi dinars (about $1.23 million) and $858,000 in cash from a former municipal official and his wife in Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar Province, after convicting them of illicit enrichment, the Federal Integrity Commission stated on Wednesday.

The court also imposed fines totaling 3.782 billion dinars (about $2.46 million) and $1.716 million, equivalent to the value of the illicit gains, in addition to sentencing both defendants to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the commission, the cash was seized from the couple's residence. On Tuesday, the Supreme Judicial Council announced that the Nasiriyah Misdemeanor Court had sentenced the former director of the Nasiriyah Municipality's Property Department and his wife, who worked in the municipality's Urban Planning Department, under Iraq's Integrity Commission and Illicit Gains Law.

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