Dollar edges higher in Baghdad and Erbil at closure

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Wednesday's trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 150,500 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 150,400 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session's 150,250 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 151,000 dinars and bought it at 150,000 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 150,850 dinars and buying prices at 150,750 dinars.