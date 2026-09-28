Shafaq News- Ramallah

Israeli demolitions displaced 147 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank in one week, more than three times the 2026 weekly average, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

OCHA said Israeli military operations and movement restrictions also disrupted access to essential services for thousands of Palestinians in Ramallah governorate, while operations in Nablus temporarily displaced families and forced schools and a health clinic to close.

In one week, #WestBank demolitions displaced more than triple the 2026 weekly average. Israeli operations disrupted essential services for thousands. In #Gaza, funding shortfalls & restrictions threaten health care and rainy season readiness. Full report: https://t.co/OFAwt7qVAk pic.twitter.com/Q9PM8PRSi2 — OCHA OPT (Palestine) (@ochaopt) September 28, 2026

Separately, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian homes in the Wadi Qaboun area of Halhul, north of Al-Khalil (Hebron), on Monday, according to Palestinian media.

The attack comes amid repeated settler violence across the West Bank. Earlier this month, settlers carried out attacks around Nablus, Ramallah and Al-Khali, including assaults on homes, property vandalism and attacks on vehicles.

In August, OCHA said that settler attacks, demolitions and evictions had displaced more Palestinians in the first four months of 2026 than during all of 2025. The UN agency recorded an average of 6.6 settler attacks per day involving casualties, property damage or both during that period.

Human Rights Watch also said 107 Palestinian communities had been fully or partially displaced by settler attacks since January 2023.

The developments come as Israel enforced a weeklong closure on the West Bank, shutting crossings and tightening movement restrictions until October 3 for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. The restrictions have tightened movement through checkpoints and road gates between Palestinian towns and cities, limiting access to workplaces and essential services.