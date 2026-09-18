Shafaq News- Gaza/ Ramallah

A Palestinian died on Friday from wounds sustained by Israeli gunfire in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, while two others were injured near Nasser Medical Complex in western Khan Younis, according to Palestinian media.

Israeli quadcopter drones opened fire west of Jabalia in northern Gaza, as artillery struck areas east of Gaza City and military vehicles fired toward Qizan Al-Najjar, south of Khan Younis.

The Gaza-run Health Ministry put the toll since the Oct. 11, 2025 ceasefire at 1,386 Palestinians killed and 4,784 wounded, with 831 bodies recovered from the rubble, bringing the overall figures since Oct. 7, 2023, to 73,821 deaths and 174,897 injuries.

It also recorded 21 deaths and more than 14 injuries when a previously damaged building collapsed, with several people still missing, raising the number of fatalities from such incidents across Gaza to 61.

Read more: Waiting to heal: A Gaza family trapped between war and recovery

Across the West Bank, Israeli forces raided Qabatiya, Jenin, Nablus, Arraba, Beit Fajjar, Al-Bireh, and villages around Ramallah, Palestinian outlets reported. A journalist was detained in Ramallah, while three people were arrested in Fahma, southwest of Jenin, and another in Awarta, south of Nablus.

مستوطنون ينفذون جولات استفزازية في منطقة "غرابة" قرب بلدة #سنجل، شمال رام الله. pic.twitter.com/DwsMit8IAO — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 17, 2026

Searches were carried out at homes in Al-Mazraa Al-Gharbiya, Al-Bireh, Jenin, Tal, and Awarta, and troops fired tear gas during confrontations in Al-Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah.

Palestinian media also recorded settler attacks around Nablus, Ramallah, and Al-Khalil (Hebron), including the alleged stoning of a vehicle that overturned near Yabroud bridge, an assault on a home in Al-Taybeh, and property vandalism in Khallet Al-Homs following the demolition of a residence there by Israeli forces.

عاجل| مستوطنون يطلقون الرصاص الحي ويهاجمون بركس في منطقة "أبو الحمرا" ببلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس pic.twitter.com/cKjKCvztQ7 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 18, 2026

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission documented 2,256 incidents across the West Bank in July, attributing 1,458 to Israeli forces and 798 to settlers. Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics data show that at least 1,183 Palestinians, including 210 children, have been killed in the territory since October 2023, while the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society estimates more than 23,000 Palestinians, including women and children, have been detained.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) counts 19 Palestinian journalists currently held by Israeli authorities in the West Bank, 15 of them detained since Oct. 7, 2023, many under administrative detention. Three journalists from Gaza are also in Israeli custody.