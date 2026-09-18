Shafaq News- Washington

US Senate Democrats will continue pushing for a War Powers resolution aimed at ending American military involvement in Iran, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday, citing the conflict’s mounting military and economic costs.

“Trump continues to downplay the severe costs of his failed war in Iran,” Schumer said, adding that the conflict had cost the Pentagon at least $38 billion and, according to his estimate, American motorists more than $100 billion in additional fuel costs.

His remarks followed a House vote on Tuesday in which lawmakers approved a separate War Powers measure 220–204, with seven Republicans joining Democrats in supporting an end to unauthorized US military involvement in Iran.

The Senate has agreed to take up a related War Powers resolution no later than October 2, according to the chamber’s schedule.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated this week that the war had cost the US Defense Department more than $38 billion as of August 1 and could add another $2 billion to $3 billion per month depending on the intensity of the fighting.

US military casualty figures from the Iran war have been revised several times. The Pentagon’s latest data puts the overall death toll at 18 service members since the conflict began on February 28, with 624 wounded. The figures include casualties from Operation Epic Fury and renewed fighting since July 7, although the latest list does not include four troops killed in more recent exchanges.