Shafaq News- Tehran

The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the oil tanker Trend, sailing under the flag of Togo, caught fire and was disabled after coming under attack in the Gulf region.

The IRGC did not disclose further details on the vessel's crew, cargo, or exact location, and there was no independent confirmation of the incident from maritime trackers such as the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

In its statement, the force warned that any unauthorized transit through the Strait of Hormuz would result only in the destruction of vessels found in violation.

Meanwhile, preliminary ship-tracking data showed that vessel traffic through the Strait fell to just three ships on Wednesday, down from 12 the day before and well below the 10-day average of about 17.