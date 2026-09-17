Shafaq News- Geneva

Escalating violence in Yemen is causing more casualties and displacement while pushing the country's fragile health system closer to collapse, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Thursday.

Tedros said nearly 20 million people need health assistance, while attacks on health facilities, shortages of supplies and fuel, and disruptions to referral services are placing further pressure on the health system.

Escalating violence in #Yemen is causing more casualties and displacement, pushing an already fragile health system closer to collapse.Nearly 20 million people need health assistance, while outbreaks of cholera, measles, polio and dengue, as well as malnutrition, threaten more… pic.twitter.com/bODTu19jLc — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 17, 2026

He also warned that the risks of cholera, measles, polio, dengue, and malnutrition are growing, particularly among displaced communities living in crowded conditions with limited access to safe water and sanitation.

“WHO is supporting the Ministry of Health and frontline response, but access constraints and funding shortages are severely limiting our work,” Tedros clarified, calling for the protection of health workers and health facilities, safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and increased international support.

“Peace is the best medicine.”

On September 16, UNICEF said more than 104,000 people, including over 57,000 children, had been displaced in two weeks amid renewed hostilities across Yemen. Since September 3, at least nine children had been reported killed, 12 injured, and three missing.

Fighting in western Taiz, southern Hudaydah, Marib, and other affected areas has also disrupted essential services. UNICEF said 26 health facilities it supports had their services affected.

WHO estimated earlier this year that only around 60% of Yemen's health facilities remained fully functional, amid prolonged conflict, economic deterioration, food insecurity, disease outbreaks, displacement, and climate-related shocks.