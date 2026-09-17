Shafaq News- Duhok

The third Local Products Festival kicked off on Thursday in Duhok province’s Akre district, bringing together farmers and producers at around 100 booths showcasing locally grown and made goods.

The three-day event features agricultural and food items from across the district, a Shafaq News correspondent said. Duhok Governor Ali Tatar highlighted Kurdistan Regional Government projects aimed at developing agriculture, boosting local output, and supporting growers in Akre and elsewhere.

Returning after taking part in the previous edition, participant Ridwan Mohammed is displaying seven varieties of Kurdish rice and serving Shishmahi with qawarma for visitors to taste.

Another participant, Harman Hussein, whose stand offers sumac, figs, and other produce for which Akre is known, said the festival offered an opportunity to reach wider markets.