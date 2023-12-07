10th Duhok International Film Festival Unveils Juries and Films for 'World Cinema' and 'Kurdish Cinema' Sections

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the 10th Duhok International Film Festival announced the juries and the films participating in the "World Cinema" and "Kurdish Cinema" sections.

The Festival's organizing Committee member, independent journalist, Mansour Jahani, told Shafaq News Agency that 116 Kurdish and world films will be in this session.

The World Cinema section includes 66 different languages films, 50 films will participate in the Kurdish Cinema, and people from 34 countries will attend the Festival.

Jahani pointed out, "26 Kurdish and 31 international films compete to win festival prizes."