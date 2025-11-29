Iran: Bijar hosts 36th Kurdistan Theater Festival

Shafaq News – Bijar

The city of Bijar in Iran’s Kurdistan Province is hosting the 36th Kurdistan Theater Festival, presenting a wide range of stage and street performances across local theaters and public squares.

The festival opened on November 26 and runs through November 29, drawing a strong public turnout.

According to a report by Iran’s Mehr News Agency, troupes from Bijar, Sanandaj, Ghorveh, Baneh, Saqqez, and Divandarreh are showcasing new productions throughout the city.

Audiences and critics have attended in large numbers, with venues filling from the early hours of each day’s program.

Directors and guests said the event has helped return Bijar to a prominent place in the province’s cultural scene, noting effective organization and broad participation.

Ali Asghar Daryaei, director general of culture in Kurdistan Province, said the festival aims to “promote hope and strengthen social spirit through the arts,” and urged for it to remain in Bijar.

Bijar’s governor, Kazem Kazemi, said the strong turnout reflects the city’s long-standing connection to theater and voiced support for making Bijar the festival’s permanent home.

Read more: Feyli Ilam wraps up 37th provincial theater festival