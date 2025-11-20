Iraqi Kurdistan’s capital celebrates World Children’s Day with festival

Shafaq News – Erbil

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, marked World Children’s Day on Thursday with a citywide festival bringing together kindergartens and primary schools to promote children’s rights.

Shafaq News correspondent reported strong turnout from students and teachers, with children leading performances and interactive sessions centered on protection, education, and well-being. Theater productions also addressed childhood challenges and earned praise for delivering clear educational and social messages.

Observed globally on November 20, World Children’s Day commemorates the UN General Assembly’s 1959 adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child.

