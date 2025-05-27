Global village in Erbil: Second "Nationalities Festival" a success

Shafaq News/ As the sun dipped behind the hills of Erbil, the rhythmic beat of a Kurdish daf merged with the melodic strains of a Turkish saz.

Nearby, children danced beneath strings of flags from every continent while the scent of saffron rice and spiced kebab drifted through Sami Abdulrahman Park.

This was the opening of the second “Nationalities Festival,” a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity that brought together foreign consulates, diplomatic missions, and locals in the heart of the Kurdistan Region.

Throughout the park, national pavilions displayed traditional crafts, regional cuisines, and live performances—each offering a window into the soul of a different country. Folk dances lit up the evening, while musical acts from across the globe drew large, enthusiastic crowds.

Organizers framed the festival as more than just an exhibition—it was a message; in a country often defined by its divisions, the event stood as a quiet but powerful gesture toward coexistence, dialogue, and shared humanity in one of Iraq’s most culturally pluralistic and stable regions.