Feyli Ilam wraps up 37th provincial theater festival

Shafaq News – Ilam

On Tuesday, the 37th Ilam Provincial Theater Festival concluded in Ilam, Iran, featuring eight street theater groups competing in the main section and one performance in the group category.

According to the Iranian Mehr News Agency, the festival performances were held in the amphitheater of the Cultural and Artistic Complex, alongside street theater presentations.

Located in western Iran along the Iraqi border, Ilam province is one of the country’s most linguistically and culturally diverse regions.

Feyli Kurds form the demographic majority, and the area boasts a rich literary and folkloric heritage, much of which has long been marginalized under Iran’s official language and cultural policies.

Ali Halshi, the provincial Director General of Culture, said on the sidelines of the ceremony that hosting cultural festivals in the province provides a valuable opportunity to showcase artists’ talents and strengthen community cultural activities.

He added, “This festival was organized to raise the artistic level of theater in the province and support theater groups, and we aim to continue holding it in the coming years.”