Kurdish Feyli doctor wins gold for breakthrough drug

Shafaq News – Ilam

An Iranian physician has won a gold medal at an international exhibition for developing a capsule to treat gastric reflux, Ilam University of Medical Sciences announced on Monday.

In a statement, the university said Associate Professor, Dr. Shahin Shahbazi, a specialist in gastrointestinal and liver diseases, received the award at the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA) fair — held in Switzerland and Poland — bringing together innovators from around the world to showcase projects with a focus on turning ideas into marketable products.

The capsule, branded “Alsoc,” combines alginate algae with the drug sucralfate to create a gelatinous barrier in the stomach with regenerative and blood vessel–stimulating properties.

"This award is proof of Iranian researchers’ ability to compete internationally," university officials emphasized.