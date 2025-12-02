Stateless at Home — The forgotten fate of Iraq’s Feyli Kurds

Shafaq News

In eastern Baghdad, a 64-year-old woman lives in plain sight — yet remains invisible. Born and raised in Iraq, she has no identity card, no ration card, no property documents. Her name exists only in an aging archive file.

For tens of thousands of Feyli Kurds, her case is the norm. Decades after mass deportations and state-led persecution, many still lack citizenship, property deeds, or basic legal recognition. The gap between belonging and acknowledgment is not merely bureaucratic — it shapes inheritance, opportunity, and entire family histories.

In 2010, the Supreme Iraqi Criminal Court ruled that the Baath-era campaign against the Feyli Kurds constituted genocide. Parliament endorsed the ruling the following year. Yet the obligations tied to that decision — restoring nationality, returning confiscated homes, identifying mass graves — remain largely unrealized.

If the judiciary has already established the truth, what still prevents the state from recognizing its own people?

A Ruling Without Implementation

The 2010 genocide verdict briefly raised hopes that decades of unresolved rights were finally approaching justice. Instead, the process became tangled in committees — first within the Ministry of Culture, then the abolished Ministry of Human Rights, and later the Cabinet Secretariat under decrees No. 122 and 33. These bodies were tasked with tracking citizenship claims, property restitution, martyrs’ records, and compensation files. Their impact, however, has been slow and inconsistent.

A draft law designed to enshrine Feyli Kurdish rights has circulated among ministries but has remained inactive in parliament for two years. Meanwhile, hundreds of basic procedures — from issuing identity documents to verifying the fate of the disappeared — remain stalled.

On November 30, the High Coordinating Committee of the Feyli Kurds warned that key institutions continue to avoid prioritizing genocide-related cases, leaving families stripped of their rights in 1980 to “navigate the system as if they were outsiders,” despite constitutional guarantees.

For most families, the struggle is not only about documents. It is about ending decades of silence — and ensuring the state fulfills its own laws.

Voices From Within

Recently elected MP Haider Ali Abu Tara, who now represents the Feyli Kurds in parliament, told Shafaq News that the community’s rights “lie in enforcing the Supreme Iraqi Criminal Court’s genocide ruling,” which mandates justice for displaced families, martyrs, and detainees.

He says the next government is obligated to implement the court’s decisions, noting that “the majority of Feyli Kurds have not regained their rights — especially in property disputes and the application of Article 140 — because no one was defending them effectively in parliament and government.”

Abu Tara adds that increasing parliamentary seats dedicated to the community, ensuring their presence in ministries, and intensifying the search for the remains of martyrs are essential steps “to guarantee enforcement of the court’s decisions and achieve justice.”

Fouad Ali Akbar, Adviser on Feyli Kurdish Affairs in the Iraqi Parliament, speaking to Shafaq News, notes that although Law No. 426 of 2010 was issued to remove the consequences of genocide, “subsequent laws were never fully activated due to noncompliance by several institutions.”

He explains that while the 2006 Nationality Law restored citizenship to tens of thousands, the process is now hindered in some offices. Similarly, laws on displaced persons, land grants, and compensation “are not being applied as required.” Property disputes have grown more complex, often pushed into primary courts, while procedures at the Martyrs Foundation face delays caused by institutional bottlenecks.

Political adviser Munir Haddad explained to Shafaq News that the delays in fulfilling Feyli Kurdish rights reflect a wider “slowdown across state institutions,” where political actors “prioritize personal gains over victims’ rights.” Despite official recognition of genocide, he says, government shortcomings persist, leaving files on citizenship, the missing, compensation, property restitution, and political representation “unresolved and overdue.”

A History of Erasure and Displacement

The Feyli Kurds — a Shia Kurdish community with historic roots in Baghdad, Wasit, Diyala, Khanaqin, Mandali, and surrounding regions — were woven into Iraq’s commercial and cultural life for generations.

Between the late 1970s and early 1980s, the former regime revoked their nationality, seized their properties, and deported hundreds of thousands to Iran under decree No. 666. Approximately 22,000 men and boys disappeared during mass arrests. Many were detained in Nugrat al-Salman, the Fifth Division Prison, Prison No. 1, and Abu Ghraib before being executed and buried in unmarked graves — yet civil records continued to list them as alive.

The community’s social, economic, and political foundations were dismantled. A once-visible segment of Iraqi society was forced into legal and existential limbo.

On 6 January 2025, the Martyrs Foundation announced the launch of formal proceedings concerning the missing Feyli Kurds. Tariq al-Mandalawi, head of its legal department, said a specialized court was formed by the Supreme Judicial Council in coordination with the Prime Minister’s Office.

So far, only 70 death certificates have been issued — a fraction of the total. Families searching for answers face delays caused by limited forensic capabilities, shortages in DNA technology, incomplete archives, and the absence of mapped burial sites. These obstacles have prompted renewed appeals for international assistance, particularly in identifying remains.

At a 2025 conference marking the UN Day for Victims of Enforced Disappearances, Maher al-Feyli, Secretary-General of the Feyli Kurdish Front, accused successive governments of failing to uphold constitutional and legal obligations, leaving families without closure.

Why the Feyli Case Still Matters

The plight of the Feyli Kurds exposes deep structural weaknesses in Iraq’s institutions. A genocide ruling without implementation raises central questions about citizenship, minority rights, and the state’s capacity to confront past abuses.

It also poses moral questions: How can a community feel part of a nation that has not acknowledged their suffering? And how can Iraq move forward while mass graves remain untouched, the missing unaccounted for, and rights unfulfilled?

Across Iraq, Feyli Kurds continue to call for clear, concrete steps: legislation, restitution, identification of mass graves, compensation, and genuine political representation.

Their struggle is, at its core, a fight for identity and belonging in a country they have called home for generations.

Until these commitments become reality, many remain exiled within their own homeland.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.