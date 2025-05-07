Ilam: Literary conference spotlights marginalized Kurdish dialect
Shafaq News/ Iran’s Ilam University has launched a landmark literary conference, From Persian Poetry to Kurdish-Ilamic, highlighting poetic translation and introducing the region’s first academic workshop on Kurdish-Ilamic orthography.
The event, jointly organized
by the university’s Comparative Literature Society and the Department of
Persian Language and Literature, featured sessions on translating poetry,
alongside a primer on Kurdish spelling rules.
Alireza Shohani, a
professor of Persian and Kurdish literature at the university, called the
workshop “a foundational step toward recognizing Kurdish-Ilamic within formal
academic frameworks.”
“Kurdish today suffers
from a lack of emotional support at home, with mothers no longer playing an
active role in passing on the language,” he noted, according to KurdPress.
Located in western Iran along the Iraqi border, Ilam province is one of the country’s most linguistically and culturally diverse regions.
Feyli Kurds form the demographic
majority, and the area boasts a rich literary and folkloric heritage, much of
which has long been marginalized under Iran’s official language and cultural
policies.
The city of Ilam, the
provincial capital, is increasingly seen as a hub for Kurdish academic and
cultural activity. Ilam University has recently launched initiatives to support
Kurdish language and literature, particularly the local dialect, as part of
efforts to preserve and academically legitimize this cultural heritage.