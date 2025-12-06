Ilam’s Feyli Kurdish dress makes vibrant comeback

Shafaq News – Ilam

Traditional clothing in Ilam, the predominantly Feyli Kurdish province in western Iran, remains one of the strongest cultural markers of the Zagros peoples, blending nature-inspired colors, historic patterns, and deep-rooted craftsmanship into a vivid expression of Kurdish identity.

According to a report published on Saturday by Iran’s Mehr News Agency, women’s attire—such as Gelwani, Hibr, Qotra, Kamarband, Sakhmeh, and Kiras—embodies a long-standing aesthetic passed down through generations and forms part of the region’s social memory.

Men’s clothing, including the shal, giveh, Frenji, lachak, kelash, and kallaw, is shaped by life in Ilam’s mountainous environment, combining practicality with cultural significance and remaining a symbol of dignity in the province.

Traditional dress in Ilam remains widely used at weddings, festivals, and religious events, and its renewed popularity among younger generations has strengthened efforts to preserve it.

Hassan Asadi Nia, deputy for cultural and media affairs in Ilam, said the province has hosted several exhibitions and festivals dedicated to local fashion, attracting broad participation from artists and designers. A fashion and clothing association has also been established to support creators and provide specialized training, and local universities now offer academic programs in fashion and design.

Preparations are underway for a new fashion exhibition in March, coinciding with Ramadan, alongside a recent showcase during the Arbaeen ceremonies (the Shiite observance marking the 40th day after Ashura) at the Ilam Artists’ Camp and the Karzan Triangle, where models inspired by Kurdish traditional attire were presented, he stated.

Farzad Sharifi, director general of cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts in Ilam, said the province is documenting traditional dress through books, films, and permanent exhibitions, while also encouraging its use in daily life.