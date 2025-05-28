More than a party: Duhok festival reaffirms province's evolving identity

Shafaq News/ Children danced in circles to the rhythm of Kurdish drums as Nowruz Square filled with flickering lights, folk songs, and the scent of grilled street food.

For many in Duhok, the festival was more than a celebration—it was a reaffirmation of the province’s evolving identity, 56 years after its official designation.

The 11th edition of Duhok’s annual provincial festival, hosted on May 27, drew thousands from across the Kurdistan Region and southern Iraq, turning the city into a showcase of heritage, culture, and civic pride.

Local folklore troupes performed traditional dabka dances, while singers echoed melodies rooted in the region’s multiethnic legacy.

“This year’s program revolves around three pillars,” said Hassan Fattah, spokesperson for the Duhok Directorate of Culture and Arts. “We wanted to highlight the city’s cultural vitality, its athletic achievements, and its economic growth.”

Government departments, NGOs, and private companies erected pavilions across Nowruz Square to display projects and local initiatives.

Another focal point was Duhok Football Club’s historic victory in the GCC Champions League, marking a milestone for Kurdish representation in regional sports.

The festival also honored the area’s rich folklore, with dozens of ensembles presenting scenes from daily life, weddings, and rituals across Duhok’s diverse communities.

“This is a celebration of who we are,” said Ahmed Yahya, a resident. “But we still need to invest more in tourism. With the right attention, Duhok can become a major destination.”

“Standing here with all these communities sharing one space,” added Hermîn Taher, “you realize how peaceful coexistence is not just possible—it’s already real here.”

Once part of Nineveh province, Duhok became an official province in 1969. Surrounded by mountains and bordering Turkiye and Syria, the province is home to dozens of archaeological sites and natural landmarks, making it one of the Kurdistan Region’s most strategic and culturally vibrant areas.