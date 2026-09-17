Shafaq News- Washington

US forces have redirected 104 commercial vessels to enforce the naval blockade against Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday.

An F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as the ship sails in regional waters and continues to support enforcement of the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Sept. 17, CENTCOM forces have redirected 104 commercial vessels to ensure… pic.twitter.com/XrItyqIYNu — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 17, 2026

Washington had resumed the blockade of Iranian ports on July 14.

On September 16, US President Donald Trump claimed that the war with Iran was nearing its end and that Tehran wanted an agreement. Recent peace talks had collapsed, Reuters reported, with access through the Strait of Hormuz remaining disputed.

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