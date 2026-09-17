CENTCOM: 104 vessels redirected under Iran blockade

CENTCOM: 104 vessels redirected under Iran blockade
2026-09-17T16:06:15+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces have redirected 104 commercial vessels to enforce the naval blockade against Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday.

Washington had resumed the blockade of Iranian ports on July 14.

On September 16, US President Donald Trump claimed that the war with Iran was nearing its end and that Tehran wanted an agreement. Recent peace talks had collapsed, Reuters reported, with access through the Strait of Hormuz remaining disputed.

Read more: Iran reports continued oil sales despite US blockade

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