Shafaq News- Berlin

An Iraqi man suspected of planning an attack on a church in Bremen was arrested in Germany’s northeastern Brandenburg state on Thursday, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

The office accused the man of sharing ISIS ideology and planning attacks in Germany in spring 2025 against people he considered “nonbelievers.”

He allegedly obtained a firearm and scouted a church in Bremen as his planned group’s first target and recruited one unidentified person for the attacks, but attempts to recruit others failed.

On August 6, German news agency DPA reported that two Iraqi nationals had been arrested in Höxter and Bottrop on suspicion of fighting alongside ISIS in Iraq between at least mid-2015 and late 2016, though investigators had found no evidence that the men were planning attacks in Germany.