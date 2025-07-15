Germany extradites ISIS fugitive to Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

German authorities have extradited an ISIS member wanted by Iraq for his role in the 2014 Speicher massacre, the Iraqi Judicial Cooperation Center announced on Sunday.

The suspect, Ali Mohammed Abdulrahman Mohammed al-Kilani, had previously escaped from a prison in Saladin province. He was later located and arrested in Germany through joint efforts with the Iraqi Intelligence Service and German authorities.

According to judicial officials, al-Kilani was also planning terrorist attacks while abroad.

The massacre took place on June 12, 2014, when ISIS fighters stormed Camp Speicher, then home to the Iraqi Air Force Academy near Tikrit. Hundreds of unarmed cadets were captured and executed at multiple sites across Saladin.

Official estimates place the death toll between 1,000 and 1,700, making it one of the deadliest atrocities committed by ISIS in Iraq.