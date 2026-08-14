Germany arrests two ‘ISIS-linked’ Iraqis

Shafaq News- Berlin

German authorities detained two Iraqi nationals in Saxony on suspicion of ISIS membership and fighting for the group between 2016 and 2017, the Dresden General Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday.

The suspects, aged 33 and 27, were detained on Tuesday and Thursday in Dresden and Koenigstein. The prosecutor’s office said the pair came to Germany after allegedly serving in different ISIS formations during overlapping periods and receiving monthly pay.

Three other Iraqi nationals were arrested in March and April in Saxony’s Plauen, Chemnitz, and Leipzig over alleged ISIS activity between 2014 and 2017, with two since formally charged, according to German media.