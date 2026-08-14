Integrity Commission arrests senior Electricity Ministry official

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A security force affiliated with Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission arrested Deputy Minister of Electricity for Transmission and Distribution Affairs Khalid Ghazi Atiyah on Friday, informed sources told Shafaq News.

The force detained Atiyah without providing further details on the reasons for the arrest or the charges against him.

Last month, the Electricity Ministry dismissed the general manager of the Central Electricity Distribution Company, Alaa Samir, and his office director on corruption. Eight department heads were also penalized on accusations of organizing fictitious and forged transactions.

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