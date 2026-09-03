Shafaq News- Washington

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Thursday that its forces had redirected 87 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two under Washington's blockade against Iran in regional waters as of Sept. 3.

A U.S. Sailor stands watch aboard USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) as the guided-missile destroyer continues to support the U.S. blockade against Iran in regional waters. As of Sept. 3, CENTCOM forces have redirected 87 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure total… pic.twitter.com/o46xfhwmJw — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 3, 2026

The announcement came a day after US President Donald Trump claimed that Washington controls the Strait of Hormuz, saying US forces intercept “many ships every day” carrying millions of barrels of oil through the strategic waterway.

The war, which began in late February, has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, which normally carries around a quarter of global seaborne oil trade as well as significant volumes of liquefied natural gas and fertilizers.

The disruption has pushed US gasoline prices above $4 a gallon and prompted Washington to draw heavily on its Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Earlier today, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref warned of “dark months” for the US economy and called on Americans to stockpile gasoline and fuel.