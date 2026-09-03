Shafaq News- Havana

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a grandson of former Cuban leader Raul Castro and five Cuban entities, targeting the island’s banking, energy, and mining sectors.

The Treasury Department added Fidel Ernesto Castro Calis, 31, Banco Exterior de Cuba, Comercial Cupet, Nicarotec, Abapet, and Cexni to its sanctions list. The bank is state-owned, while the other four companies operate in Cuba’s energy and nickel industries. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said four of the sanctioned entities “exploit” the island’s natural resources or energy reserves for the benefit of the government.

Castro Calis was sanctioned because he is an adult son of Alejandro Castro Espin, who is already under US sanctions, according to the State Department.

Cuba’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to the new measures. Earlier today, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez accused Washington of responsibility for Cuba’s economic crisis and rejected US claims that the island poses a threat to American national security.

The United States has restricted Cuba’s access to imported oil since early 2026 and threatened tariffs on countries that continue supplying the island. Washington also imposed sanctions in June on President Miguel Diaz-Canel, his wife Lis Cuesta Peraza, Alejandro Castro Espin, another grandson of Raul Castro, and several Cuban state entities.