Annual Ramadan market opens in Iraqi Kurdistan's Duhok

Shafaq News- Duhok

A Ramadan night market opened in Duhok, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in cooperation with a local foundation, providing essentials at discounted prices for residents, an official said on Tuesday.

Masoud Mohammed, a representative of the Duhok Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted at a press conference that “the market has become an annual tradition aimed at creating a distinctive Ramadan atmosphere.”

According to Mohammed Ahmed, head of the participating foundation Bazar Media, the exhibition includes sections dedicated to food products, clothing, handicrafts, and traditional Ramadan sweets. “The project has created more than 230 temporary job opportunities for local youth,” he said, adding that the market will run from the first day of Ramadan until the eve of Eid and open daily from iftar until late at night.